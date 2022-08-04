How to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Live stream and channel for Jaguars vs. Raiders

Zavion Thomas comes to Mississippi State as a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2022. He’s already caught the eye of Air Raid head coach Mike Leach. “He’s been really explosive in the offseason and has done a lot of really good things,” Mike Leach said of Zavion Thomas to reporters. “And, I think, yeah, we are gonna have to check him out and see if he’s ready to play. I mean, you got to give him a little time in order to, you know, learn things, get comfortable. But, no, he’s explosive and does a lot of good things.”

