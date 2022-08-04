ON SATURDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., A STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT A RESTAURANT AT THE 8000 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 189 IN THE COOLEY’S CORNER COMMUNITY. CENTRAL, UNDERWOOD, OAKLAND, AND WATERLOO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE. DEPUTIES AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED THE FIRE TO HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY SET AFTER SOMEONE COMMITTED THE OFFENSES OF BURGLARY AND THEFT OF PROPERTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE BURGLARY, THEFT, AND SUBSEQUENT ARSON OF THE RESTAURANT, PLEASE CONTACT INVESTIGATOR MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772. CALLERS CAN CHOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO