westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges
McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene
Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested in Carlisle County after multi-county chase
Two Paducah men were arrested in Carlisle County early Monday after a multi-county chase. Carlisle County dispatch was alerted to the chase as it came out of McCracken County along US 62. An SUV reported stolen in Paducah was being pursued by the vehicle's owner on a motorcycle. The SUV and motorcycle were intercepted by Carlisle County deputies in the Lovelaceville area.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman facing meth charge after stop on I-69
A Mayfield woman will face drug and other charges after her arrest on Sunday. Graves County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-69, and said the driver, 50-year-old Penny Todd, was found to have a suspended driverse license due to a previous DUI conviction. Todd's purse was searched, reportedly leading to...
KFVS12
Police chase leads to arrest, drug charges
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase just before 1 a.m. on Monday, August 8 in Graves County led to the arrest of a Mayfield man. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop.
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
ON SATURDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., A STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT A RESTAURANT AT THE 8000 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 189 IN THE COOLEY’S CORNER COMMUNITY. CENTRAL, UNDERWOOD, OAKLAND, AND WATERLOO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE. DEPUTIES AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED THE FIRE TO HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY SET AFTER SOMEONE COMMITTED THE OFFENSES OF BURGLARY AND THEFT OF PROPERTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE BURGLARY, THEFT, AND SUBSEQUENT ARSON OF THE RESTAURANT, PLEASE CONTACT INVESTIGATOR MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772. CALLERS CAN CHOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman arrested following suspicious incident call
A suspicious incident call north of Mayfield Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Mayfield woman. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were called to the incident at approximately 5:00 am, and were assisted by Mayfield Police officers. During an investigation, 41-year-old Misty Svoboda was allegedly found...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
WBBJ
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers tell people they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The...
Parents of toddler found wandering South Fulton streets located
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The parents of a toddler found walking alone on the streets of South Fulton have been located. Police say they found the girl, who is likely between three and four years old, wandering around Rochelle Way, which is in a residential area of the City of South Fulton, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County
Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
Police issue Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old South Fulton man
ATLANTA — South Fulton police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing disabled person out of South Fulton. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old Monroe Crawford of South Fulton, Georgia. According to a police report, Crawford is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He may...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
