5 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Stomach Fat & Bloating
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 27, 2021. One of the best ways to start eating healthier is to take a closer look at your condiments. They might seem relatively harmless, but they can add a lot of sugar, sodium, and calories to your meals if you are not careful. Likewise, keeping condiments in moderation can allow you to enjoy your favorite foods while staying mindful of what you are putting in your body.
Going through menopause early may raise risk of heart problems
Women who go into menopause when they are younger than 40 are at greater risk of heart problems, reports a new Korean study of more than 1.4 million females. Women with premature menopause had an overall 33% higher risk of heart failure and 9% higher risk of an irregular heart rhythm (atrial fibrillation) compared to women who experienced normal menopause, even after accounting for other risk factors, researchers reported recently in the European Heart Journal.
