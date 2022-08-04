Read on www.zacks.com
Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ATEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.67. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Perrigo's (PRGO) Q2 Earnings Misses by a Cent, Sales Beat
PRGO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents. Earnings declined 14% year over year. The downside was due to unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher sales volumes and improved pricing.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
TSN - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while sales increased. Results gained from a focus on operational excellence and aggressive cost management. Management is impressed with its progress in the chicken...
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Suncor Energy's (SU) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
SU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Moreover, SU’s bottom line improved from a profit of 39 cents in the year-ago period. This outperformance could be credited to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations, reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter, combined with higher upstream production and refinery throughput.
Global Blood (GBT) to be Acquired by Pfizer, Misses on Earnings
GBT - Free Report) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with pharma giant Pfizer Inc. (. PFE - Free Report) , wherein the latter will acquire GBT for approximately $5.4 billion. Owing to the proposed acquisition, GBT decided not to hold its scheduled call to discuss second...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TG Therapeutics (. TGTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Nu Skin (NUS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Trims FY22 View
NUS - Free Report) came up with second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Both revenues and earnings continued to decline year over year. Management highlighted that the quarterly performance was impacted by extended pandemic-led factors in...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Hyatt (H) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
H - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 3.3% in the pre-market trading session. Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt...
Westport (WPRT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up
WPRT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against a profit of 7 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $80 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line rose 1% from the year-ago level of $79 million.
Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TEGNA’s (. TGNA - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.14% and increased 20% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues increased 7.1% year over year to $784.9 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The year-over-year growth can...
Acadia's (ACAD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
ACAD - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 loss of 21 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 27 cents per share. Total revenues, comprising net sales of Acadia's only marketed...
Denali (DNLI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progress in Focus
DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 48 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 50 cents per share. Collaboration revenues came in at $52.5 million in the reported quarter, beating...
Is a Beat in Store for BioNTech (BNTX) This Earnings Season?
BNTX - Free Report) to beat expectations when it reports its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, before the market opens. BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 56.87%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 74.84%.
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Loss in Q1 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y
TTWO - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 76 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.30 per share. Net revenues jumped 35.5% year over year to $1.10 billion. Net Bookings surged 40.9% to $1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues...
AECOM (ACM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag, Shares Fall
AECOM (. ACM - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, earnings improved impressively despite a marginal fall in revenues. Post the results, shares of the technical and management support services provider declined...
