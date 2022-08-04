United Fire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period.

