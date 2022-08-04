Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Edgio (EGIO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EGIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Acadia's (ACAD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
ACAD - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 loss of 21 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 27 cents per share. Total revenues, comprising net sales of Acadia's only marketed...
Zacks.com
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
H - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 3.3% in the pre-market trading session. Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt...
Zacks.com
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
TSN - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while sales increased. Results gained from a focus on operational excellence and aggressive cost management. Management is impressed with its progress in the chicken...
Zacks.com
TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TEGNA’s (. TGNA - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.14% and increased 20% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues increased 7.1% year over year to $784.9 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The year-over-year growth can...
Zacks.com
Nu Skin (NUS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Trims FY22 View
NUS - Free Report) came up with second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Both revenues and earnings continued to decline year over year. Management highlighted that the quarterly performance was impacted by extended pandemic-led factors in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ADCT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.96. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ATEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.67. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WPRT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Suncor Energy's (SU) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
SU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Moreover, SU’s bottom line improved from a profit of 39 cents in the year-ago period. This outperformance could be credited to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations, reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter, combined with higher upstream production and refinery throughput.
Zacks.com
Groupon (GRPN) Posts Wider Loss in Q2, Revenues Down Y/Y
GRPN - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 34 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents. The company had reported non-GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $153.2 million missed the...
Zacks.com
Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Loss in Q1 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y
TTWO - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 76 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.30 per share. Net revenues jumped 35.5% year over year to $1.10 billion. Net Bookings surged 40.9% to $1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues...
Zacks.com
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
Zacks.com
AECOM (ACM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag, Shares Fall
AECOM (. ACM - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, earnings improved impressively despite a marginal fall in revenues. Post the results, shares of the technical and management support services provider declined...
Zacks.com
Perrigo's (PRGO) Q2 Earnings Misses by a Cent, Sales Beat
PRGO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents. Earnings declined 14% year over year. The downside was due to unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher sales volumes and improved pricing.
Zacks.com
Community Health (CYH) Down 30.3% Since Q2 Earnings Report
CYH - Free Report) shares declined 30.3% since it reported weak second-quarter results on Jul 27, 2022. Furthermore, its adjusted EBITDA projection indicates a significant year-over-year decline. Community Health reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted net loss of $2.52 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of...
Zacks.com
Air Transport Services (ATSG) Down 1.9% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
ATSG - Free Report) have dipped 1.9% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for second-quarter 2022 on Aug 4. The decline may be due to management’s decision to increase 2022 guidance for capital expenditure to $625 million from $590 million. Moreover, the fact that ATSG did not raise its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $640 million (which is nearly $100 million above the 2021 actuals), despite a strong freighter leasing scenario, might have disappointed investors.
Zacks.com
Prothena (PRTA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Pipeline Progress in Focus
PRTA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 88 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 51 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 58 cents. Total revenues came in at $1.31 million in the quarter, missing the...
Comments / 0