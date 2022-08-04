Growing salad chain Sweetgreen opens in N.J. shore town

Read on www.nj.com
Womenswear brand Splendid to open 1st East Coast outlet store in N.J.
A New Jersey shopping center recently announced the planned arrival of a popular women’s clothing brand. Splendid is coming to Bergen Town Center in Paramus. The 2,331-square-foot store is expected to open this fall, although an official opening date has yet to be announced. Splendid already operates stores in...
Camel burgers need to be your next N.J. food adventure. Yes, really.
When you think of camels, what comes to mind? Perhaps images of the Sahara Desert, with the humble animals traveling in a caravan, their shadows long on the amber sand. Maybe an oasis, lined by majestic palm trees, beckons on the horizon. What you surely don’t imagine is busy Route...
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
N.J. legislators want to fight congestion pricing by luring NYC businesses here
A day before New York’s MTA publicly releases an Environmental Impact Statement about its controversial congestion pricing plan, a trio of New Jersey legislators and a congressman detailed their plans to fight the proposal by luring Manhattan businesses to New Jersey. Seizing on a “Stay in Jersey” campaign, launched...
Company fined for selling overpriced KN95 masks to N.J. supermarkets
A New York City company that admitted earlier this year to selling a chain of New Jersey grocery stores KN95 masks at excessive prices at the start of the coronavirus pandemic has been fined $314,165. Brooklyn-based Milk & Honey Ventures pleaded guilty in March to price gouging in violation of...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Art House Cares Grant will help Kent Jackman get ‘A Long Way from Homely’ off ground
In between working on shows like “Law & Order” and being a regular on the “Apollo Comedy Hour,” Kent Jackman has made a life well-served by the theater and found a way to make the skills he’s honed serve others. The longtime Jersey City resident...
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Oh rats! Hoboken City Council to vote on stepping up war against 4-legged scourge
Rats have been on Hobokenites’ minds for a while, and it’s not because they are struggling to perform their chef duties and want to enlist a rat puppeteer-esque assistant, like Disney’s “Ratatouille.”. Residents have been spotting the rodents in Hoboken with increasing regularity, and the city...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Water main break near Newark lowers water pressure, strands car in sinkhole
A water main break inside a park in Essex County flooded roads and left Newark residents with low water pressure Tuesday, authorities said. The break occurred inside Branch Brook Park on Mill Street in Belleville, affecting water pressure in neighboring Newark and and trapping at least one vehicle, according to city officials. The break has also affected water in Belleville, Nutley and Bloomfield.
N.J. ranks 19th worst for pedestrian deaths, study says
A report that annually analyzes pedestrian deaths ranked New Jersey the 19th worst state in the country for pedestrian deaths and blamed the overall increase in fatalities on poor road design that only accommodates drivers. The report reflected a trend State Police fatality statistics showed, that despite a downturn in...
Secret Tea Room returns to Reeves-Reed Arboretum
After a summer hiatus, the Secret Tea Room is returning to Reeves-Reed Arboretum on Aug. 31. Brought to the Arboretum by local Summit resident Richard Wright, the Secret Tea Room’s spring events were sold out. Taking inspiration from world-renowned tea rooms like the Savoy in London, the Secret Tea Room “provides a comparable experience” in historic Wisner House at the arboretum.
As Fisher continues crusade against Story Dispensary, she wants Hoboken council colleagues to join her
While residents in Hoboken’s Second Ward have fought a cannabis dispensary that has applied to open on Hudson Street, their councilwoman has been right alongside them, when not directly leading their effort. Now, Second Ward Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher wants her city council colleagues to take a similar stand against...
New Jersey’s Plastic Bag Ban Leads to Rampant Increase in Theft of Shopping Baskets
TRENTON, NJ – Never mind the piles of heavy-duty reusable bags piling up in your...
N.J. issues first drought watch since 2016, asks residents to conserve water
New Jersey on Tuesday issued its first statewide drought watch in six years and called on residents and businesses to conserve water as the state continues to deal with high temperatures and a lack of rain that have put a stress on water supplies. State Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner...
N.J. reports 2,287 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as rate of transmission continues to decline
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 2,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to drop below its key benchmark. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
