Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $741 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $8.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG