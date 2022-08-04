ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $741 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $8.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

