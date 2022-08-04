ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID

By Sarah Swetlik
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies

Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities

With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

Pair of Alabama targets deciding this week, another pair schedules September announcement

After holding the No. 1 team recruiting ranking for a few days, Alabama ceded the top spot back to Notre Dame on various sites. The ratings, of course, are subjective and it’s hard not to be pleased with the 18 commits and four five-star pledges Nick Saban and co. have already earned. As the calendar presses on toward the 2022 season, who should be on Crimson Tide fan’s radar in the 2023 prospect class?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Spirited assembly starts DCS school year

Students in Demopolis City Schools may return to classes Monday, but teachers have been preparing for the first day of school. That was never more evident than the assembly of all DCS employees Wednesday in the Demopolis High School auditorium. Excited educators and staff greeted each other with hugs and waves as upbeat music played in the background.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
AL.com

Alabama DC Pete Golding reveals his recruiting pitch

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is consistently among the nation’s best recruiters. Reference the 247Sports rankings and he was No. 3 a year ago among coaches nationally. He was credited with at least a part in landing eight prospects in the 2022 class and already has a quarterback committed for the 2023 haul.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Alabama#Transgender#College#Id#Lgbtqia
AL.com

No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says

The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama freshman loses 74 pounds, has ‘wiggle’ at 342 pounds

One of the largest recruits ever to be recruited by Nick Saban is still pretty large, but not quite as large as he was. Freshman defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis has lost 74 pounds in advance of his first season in Tuscaloosa, tweeting days before fall camp started that he weighed 342 pounds after previously tipping the scales at 416.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy