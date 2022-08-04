University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID

Read on www.al.com
Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies
Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities
With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
Birmingham mayor laments low attendance on first day of school
Birmingham City Schools opened the school year on Monday, Aug. 8, but only 71 percent of students who should be in class showed up, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. Birmingham City Schools should have about 20,000 or more students registered, but many have still not showed up. Every one of...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
Pair of Alabama targets deciding this week, another pair schedules September announcement
After holding the No. 1 team recruiting ranking for a few days, Alabama ceded the top spot back to Notre Dame on various sites. The ratings, of course, are subjective and it’s hard not to be pleased with the 18 commits and four five-star pledges Nick Saban and co. have already earned. As the calendar presses on toward the 2022 season, who should be on Crimson Tide fan’s radar in the 2023 prospect class?
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
The West Alabama Watchman
Spirited assembly starts DCS school year
Students in Demopolis City Schools may return to classes Monday, but teachers have been preparing for the first day of school. That was never more evident than the assembly of all DCS employees Wednesday in the Demopolis High School auditorium. Excited educators and staff greeted each other with hugs and waves as upbeat music played in the background.
Alabama DC Pete Golding reveals his recruiting pitch
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is consistently among the nation’s best recruiters. Reference the 247Sports rankings and he was No. 3 a year ago among coaches nationally. He was credited with at least a part in landing eight prospects in the 2022 class and already has a quarterback committed for the 2023 haul.
No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says
The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
Former mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron dead at 79
The first female mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron, has passed away at age 79.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
Alabama freshman loses 74 pounds, has ‘wiggle’ at 342 pounds
One of the largest recruits ever to be recruited by Nick Saban is still pretty large, but not quite as large as he was. Freshman defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis has lost 74 pounds in advance of his first season in Tuscaloosa, tweeting days before fall camp started that he weighed 342 pounds after previously tipping the scales at 416.
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
How Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks remembers game-saving Iron Bowl TD
There was a time, not even that long ago, when Alabama’s football roster was packed with players from Alabama. And that worked for a while, but recruiting is a nationwide game at this point. Of course that stocked the Crimson Tide roster with the talent that’s lifted the program...
The latest on Eli Ricks as Saban details challenge LSU transfer faced
In this era, a transfer arriving at Alabama has an inside track for a starting job. Henry To’o To’o and Jameson Williams are examples from the small group who arrived for the 2021 season. Another five came from Power 5 schools to Tuscaloosa for the 2022 campaign with...
The 11 Alabama young/off-radar players coaches mentioned by name
Early August can be a hunt for names. Everyone knows about the established Alabama stars like Bryce Young, Will Anderson or Jordan Battle. Everyone with a casual viewing experience knows what to expect from guys like that. But what about the unproven guys -- the ones you might not see...
UAB fall practice report: Blazers, fully healthy, continue to sharpen all phases
The UAB football team wrapped up its eighth practice of fall camp Tuesday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Another hot and muggy day blanketed downtown Birmingham with afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. Read more on UAB fall camp:. Here...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Alabama CB battle more than 3-man race as Saban, Golding name 3 more contenders
Without a quarterback competition, a few other positional battles are getting the attention this August in Tuscaloosa. Chief among them: The Alabama cornerbacks and it has all the elements from a high-profile transfer, a former five-star from the Birmingham area and young talent. To begin, the Crimson Tide return the...
