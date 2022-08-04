Booking.com Joins TikTok And Gives Away 7 Spontaneous Trips To Celebrate Its Debut

Alesandra Dubin shares with Travel + Leisure the inexpensive hack that allowed her to track her lost luggage‘s whereabouts ahead of filing a claim with the airlines. Before her trip to summer vacation at the Mandarin Oriental, Dubin placed Apple AirTags in all of her family luggage. When one of her luggage did not arrive back in Los Angeles, I didn’t have to spend a single unnecessary late-night moment wondering if or when it might emerge. Rather, she wasn’t left wondering where it could be. Dubin simply pulled out the Find My app on her iPhone and confirm that her luggage was not in LAX. Instead, it was 2,342 miles away in Miami, where the Dubins had their last connecting flight.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO