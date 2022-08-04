ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

GPMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss

CLVS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 50 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of 61 cents. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash adjustment of $9.7 million in other manufacturing costs related to the expected expiration of Rubraca currently in inventory) was 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 42 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss of 61 cents.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Suncor Energy's (SU) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

SU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Moreover, SU’s bottom line improved from a profit of 39 cents in the year-ago period. This outperformance could be credited to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations, reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter, combined with higher upstream production and refinery throughput.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#The Band#Mobile Device#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business
Zacks.com

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Loss Wider & Revenues Beat

SPR - Free Report) have declined 3.5% to reach $30.40 since its second-quarter results. The company reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $1.21 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 31 cents per share.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

ATEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.67. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss

VSAT - Free Report) reported modest first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, incurring a narrower-than-expected loss but missing top-line estimates. The results were affected by the increased ground network costs for the upcoming ViaSat-3 American Satellite, higher R&D investments, alterations in the product mix and government product shipments due to supply chain issues. Nevertheless, the company is experiencing growth in the IFC (In-Flight Connectivity) business and healthy contributions from the RigNet acquisition.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Edgio (EGIO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EGIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

News Corporation (NWSA) Q4 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y

NWSA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved from the year-ago period’s respective figures. NWSA witnessed strength, primarily across Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones, News Media and Book Publishing segments. In fiscal 2022,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Is a Beat in Store for BioNTech (BNTX) This Earnings Season?

BNTX - Free Report) to beat expectations when it reports its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, before the market opens. BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 56.87%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 74.84%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Community Health (CYH) Down 30.3% Since Q2 Earnings Report

CYH - Free Report) shares declined 30.3% since it reported weak second-quarter results on Jul 27, 2022. Furthermore, its adjusted EBITDA projection indicates a significant year-over-year decline. Community Health reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted net loss of $2.52 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Xperi (XPER) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

XPER - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Prothena (PRTA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Pipeline Progress in Focus

PRTA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 88 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 51 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 58 cents. Total revenues came in at $1.31 million in the quarter, missing the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's in the Offing for Plug Power (PLUG) in Q2 Earnings?

PLUG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 financial numbers on Aug 9. The company has a bleak earnings surprise history, having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. Let’s see how things are shaping up for Plug Power this earnings season.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy