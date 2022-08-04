CLVS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 50 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of 61 cents. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash adjustment of $9.7 million in other manufacturing costs related to the expected expiration of Rubraca currently in inventory) was 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 42 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss of 61 cents.

