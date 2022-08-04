TALLMAN EDUCATION REPORT: Poll results support Kansans Can outcomes

The 59% “No” vote in the recent Kansas primary election solidly rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution that would have led to additional legislation waiting-in-the-wings to prohibit most or all abortions. But this vote has revealed a problem in our assumption that our elected representatives represent a majority of the public’s viewpoint. Both the Kansas House and Senate brought this constitutional change to the public by a solid two-thirds majority vote. The Kansas public, to the contrary, mostly held an opposing view.

