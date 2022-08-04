ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

TALLMAN EDUCATION REPORT: Poll results support Kansans Can outcomes

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

OPINION: Value Them Both - a week later

A week ago a constitutional proposition known as Value Them Both failed to gain the necessary support from Kansas voters in the primary election. Like many supporters of the amendment, I was surprised and disappointed with the results of this endeavor. While it is tempting to speculate on the reasons...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Representative... Really?

The 59% “No” vote in the recent Kansas primary election solidly rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution that would have led to additional legislation waiting-in-the-wings to prohibit most or all abortions. But this vote has revealed a problem in our assumption that our elected representatives represent a majority of the public’s viewpoint. Both the Kansas House and Senate brought this constitutional change to the public by a solid two-thirds majority vote. The Kansas public, to the contrary, mostly held an opposing view.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Education
Salina Post

Missouri Dems turn to Kan. to help pay for abortions

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri this week wrote to the Democratic Kansas and Illinois governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Kansas and Illinois to apply for Medicaid waivers...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas

PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Opinion Polls#Education Reform#Tallman Education#The Kansans Can#Grinnell College#Democrats
Salina Post

NWS: Warm-up begins Tuesday; near 100 by Friday

High temperatures will only range from the upper 80s to mid-90s across central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. There is a slight chance for showers and storms for the Oklahoma border counties of far southern Kansas. Temperatures will gradually heat up again late in the week with highs near...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

NWS: Cooler on Monday; hit-or-miss storms

A cold front will move through on Monday bringing more seasonable temperatures for all but along the Kansas and Oklahoma border where values will still be in the upper 90s. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible through the day. The potential for severe weather or widespread heavy rain is low.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy