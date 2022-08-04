TALLMAN EDUCATION REPORT: Poll results support Kansans Can outcomes

Read on salinapost.com
Governor lauds child care in economic development at Lindsborg stop
LINDSBORG – Governor Laura Kelly today stopped at the newly opened Lindsborg Child Development Center as part of her Prosperity on the Plains economic tour. Expanding child care is a cornerstone of the Governor’s workforce and economic development efforts. “When we invest in child care and early education,...
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
OPINION: Value Them Both - a week later
A week ago a constitutional proposition known as Value Them Both failed to gain the necessary support from Kansas voters in the primary election. Like many supporters of the amendment, I was surprised and disappointed with the results of this endeavor. While it is tempting to speculate on the reasons...
EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Representative... Really?
The 59% “No” vote in the recent Kansas primary election solidly rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution that would have led to additional legislation waiting-in-the-wings to prohibit most or all abortions. But this vote has revealed a problem in our assumption that our elected representatives represent a majority of the public’s viewpoint. Both the Kansas House and Senate brought this constitutional change to the public by a solid two-thirds majority vote. The Kansas public, to the contrary, mostly held an opposing view.
Missouri Dems turn to Kan. to help pay for abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri this week wrote to the Democratic Kansas and Illinois governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Kansas and Illinois to apply for Medicaid waivers...
Another abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas
PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
TikTok challenge sparks rash of car thefts, class-action lawsuit
Amidst a rapid proliferation of social-media posts offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile, two Iowans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the car makers. Ann Brady of Polk County and Leah Price of Decatur County are suing Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America...
NWS: Warm-up begins Tuesday; near 100 by Friday
High temperatures will only range from the upper 80s to mid-90s across central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. There is a slight chance for showers and storms for the Oklahoma border counties of far southern Kansas. Temperatures will gradually heat up again late in the week with highs near...
NWS: Cooler on Monday; hit-or-miss storms
A cold front will move through on Monday bringing more seasonable temperatures for all but along the Kansas and Oklahoma border where values will still be in the upper 90s. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible through the day. The potential for severe weather or widespread heavy rain is low.
