What’s the Best Song on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Section.80’?

Hip-Hop’s Big TV Boom and Top Five Rapper Shows We Want to See
Charles Holmes is joined by writer Julian Kimble to discuss the rise of scripted TV shows about rap. The duo talk Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t, Atlanta, and more, before diving into their own fictional TV pitches about Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, and others. Host: Charles Holmes. Guest: Julian...
‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap
Joanna, David, and Danny break down the disappointing penultimate episode of Westworld Season 4. First, they recap everything that happened in the episode (3:54). Then, they discuss William’s fate (6:20) before getting into the major character deaths and if they even matter at all (15:34). Later, they look ahead to the finale and consider whether it will be able to change their view of this season (1:02:03).
‘Bullet Train’ Is the Next Step in the Bad Bunny World Domination Plan
Supporting roles in action-comedies usually serve at least one of three purposes: punch lines, convenient plot progressions, and deaths. Bad Bunny’s brief appearance in David Leitch’s Bullet Train isn’t any different. He plays a Mexican assassin known in the criminal underworld as the Wolf. Sporting a black-and-white suit soaked in wine and blood, he’s out for revenge—and it just so happens to be on the Nippon Speed Line. As the train approaches, the Wolf, with determined stoicism and his target set, removes his Ray-Bans. What follows is a confrontation with Brad Pitt’s enlightened hitman Ladybug (who may or may not be involved in the Wolf’s vendetta). Broken bottles, briefcase blows to the head, and ultimately, a ricocheting knife stab to the heart quickly lead to his demise—though not before he’s left an indelible impression.
NBA YoungBoy’s New Album, ‘The Last Slimeto,’ Is a Sermon Off the Rails
In another life, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the rapper also known as NBA YoungBoy, might’ve been a pastor—the fire-breathing, tunic-wearing type. He often raps with a certain gospel theatricality, especially on his latest album, The Last Slimeto, even as he often sounds rather ambivalent about religion in his songs. But I imagine he’d make a great preacher for the same reasons he makes a great rapper. He’d be stomping all over a red pulpit, sweating through four layers of polyester, his congregation whipped into a righteous racket of ad libs before the pastor has even recalled his organist to the bench.
‘School Ties’ With Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and Mallory Rubin
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and Mallory Rubin use this podcast to get into Harvard after rewatching the 1992 classic film School Ties, starring Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, Chris O’Donnell, and Cole Hauser. The Latest. ‘Prey’ and the ‘Predator’ Movie Rankings. Chris Ryan joins...
