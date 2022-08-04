What’s the Best Song on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Section.80’?

Supporting roles in action-comedies usually serve at least one of three purposes: punch lines, convenient plot progressions, and deaths. Bad Bunny’s brief appearance in David Leitch’s Bullet Train isn’t any different. He plays a Mexican assassin known in the criminal underworld as the Wolf. Sporting a black-and-white suit soaked in wine and blood, he’s out for revenge—and it just so happens to be on the Nippon Speed Line. As the train approaches, the Wolf, with determined stoicism and his target set, removes his Ray-Bans. What follows is a confrontation with Brad Pitt’s enlightened hitman Ladybug (who may or may not be involved in the Wolf’s vendetta). Broken bottles, briefcase blows to the head, and ultimately, a ricocheting knife stab to the heart quickly lead to his demise—though not before he’s left an indelible impression.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO