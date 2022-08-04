ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa leaders ready to act on rent control despite likely legal fight

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bg5ql_0h4VtXow00

Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri, a student at Hillsborough Community College, is in the same predicament many other renters are in right now. Rising rent combined with higher prices for groceries and gas have put him on shaky financial ground.

“My rent went up around $300-400,” he said. “After the increase in rent rates, you know, I’m back to paycheck to paycheck.”

Thursday, Gonzalez-Mulattieri, who’s also an organizer with the environmental movement Chispa Florida, will be one of many watching Tampa City Council.

Council members are poised to take a big step and become one of the first local governments in Florida to pursue rent control.

If passed, a plan introduced by Councilman Orlando Gudes in a meeting last week would declare a housing "State of Emergency" and then place a measure on the November ballot that asks voters if the city should cap rent prices.

To be placed on the ballot, the measure will require the approval of the Tampa City Council in two separate votes. Gudes said the first one should happen during Thursday’s meeting.

“I’ve had my lights turned off. I’ve gone a week without eating and saying, you know, ‘Man, we’re so hungry.’ So, I understand what some of these people are talking about. So, that’s why I have to do what I have to do,” Gudes said in the previous meeting.

But achieving rent control in Tampa is not guaranteed, even if a majority of council members approve Gudes’ plan. The measure will likely spark a fight that pits the city against the state since rent control is prohibited by Florida State Statute except under narrow circumstances.

Among other stipulations, Chapter 166 Section 043 of Florida State Statute says:

  • No rent control measures can be passed unless “such controls are necessary and proper to eliminate an existing housing emergency which is so grave as to constitute a serious menace to the general public”
  • Such rent control must be approved by voters
  • Any rent control measure “shall terminate and expire within one year”
  • And “no controls shall be imposed on rents” for luxury apartments, and according to the law from 1977, luxury was defined as anything in excess of $250 a month .

Joseph Citro, who supports Gudes’ plan, said a fight with the state seems almost certain if he and his colleagues pursue rent control.

“I guarantee people in Tallahassee — 20 to each of us — are watching this right now, and they’ve got pen to paper: ‘We’re going to stop this. We’re going to preempt this,’” he said in the meeting last week.

However, he and other members voiced a desire to forge ahead anyway, as more and more renters are pushed to the edge.

“Let’s shake up that tree,” said Citro, borrowing a phrase from his colleague, Councilman Charlie Miranda. “Let’s do some earth-shaking.”

“You know, you don’t win every sports game by throwing a touchdown. Somewhere along the line, you’ve got to kick a field goal. And guess what? It’s got to go in between the two goal posts,” Miranda added. “That’s not guaranteed, and neither is this.”

Tampa, however, might not be the only guinea pig testing Florida’s prohibitive rent control statute. In Orange County, county commissioners are pursuing a similar plan.

Wednesday night, more than a dozen renters and allies in St. Petersburg held a sleep-in on the lawn of St. Pete City Hall as part of a protest titled “Let the Voters Decide on Rent Control,” in which activists urged city leaders to follow in the footsteps of Tampa and Orange County.

“We need the same here in St. Pete, where rents are up 22.4% compared to last year,” wrote Jack Wallace with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa tenants protest, demand council put rent control on ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of people protested in front of Tampa City Hall in response to council members' decision not to put a rent control measure on the ballot this November. The measure failed on Wednesday, Aug. 4, one week after the city council voted 6-1 in favor of plans to let voters decide on a housing emergency declaration.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete voters to decide on key initiatives

Following the city council’s recent approval of four ballot questions, residents will help shape St. Petersburg’s future during a November special election. Council members approved the ballot referendums during their Aug. 4 meeting in time for the supervisor of elections’ submittal deadline of Aug. 16. These include:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Why I slept outside for housing

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. When I started working on a campaign to educate residents on the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Florida State#Chispa Florida#The Tampa City Council
10 Tampa Bay

Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
WGAU

Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations. In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase

TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy