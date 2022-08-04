ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lake, MN

Long Lake carp control efforts net big haul

By By Todd Abeln
Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 5 days ago

The effort to control the carp population in Long Lake seems to be working.

What began as a joint venture between the Long Lake Waters Association and the city of Long Lake that started in 2019 seems to be working. The city of Medina has also contributed to the project.

Last summer, with the help of Carp Solutions, the venture pulled more than 1,100 adult carp from the waters of Long Lake with two boxed nets that were placed in the lake.

This spring the plan was to catch the carp before they entered Long Lake by getting them where they entered at Long Lake Creek; but when they started that process, not many carp were seen and they only caught about 70 carp.

“A large number of carp came to the mouth of the creek but they did not migrate up the creek and we can’t capture them at the mouth of the creek,” LLWA treasurer Jane Davidson said at the Long Lake City Council meeting on June 21.

Carp Solutions, LLWA and the city of Long Lake went to Plan B for the summer, putting five box nets in the lake in the hopes to catch around 2,400 carp.

“Carp Solutions feels like that is a much, much better option than waiting until next year and trying the creek again, which they think could fail again,” Davidson said.

So far, Carp Solutions has performed two pulls of the nets. As of July 15, 835 adult carp had been captured and removed.

When the project started in 2019, Carp Solutions initially tagged more than 100 carp with small microchips to follow their movement in the Long Lake Creek Watershed and to provide data to make an accurate estimate of the carp population in Long Lake.

According to the LLWA, of the 835 carp puled from Long Lake, 100 percent are from the population living in Long Lake because none of the captured carp had microchips.

With that information, Carp Solutions has told the LLWA that they estimate that 3,450 carp remain in Long Lake. Based on the average weight of captured carp, the carp biomass remaining in the lake is 119 kg/hectare (106 lbs/acre). The management goal for carp populations is 100 kg/ha; at this level, carp have only minimal impacts on lake ecosystems.

To reach that goal, 535 more carp must be removed from the lake.

To accomplish this, Carp Solutions plans to do a couple more pulls of the box nets this week and additional pulls later in the summer, if needed.

If they can pull 535 more carp out of the lake, they would reach the goal set in 2019 to get the carp population in Long Lake under control.

“This summer has been extremely successful,” Davidson said. “We will never get out all the carp but the key is to get them below to the manageable level. This will put the lake at a much better health and make the lake more natural.”

Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

