ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

17-Year-Old Landen Taggart Died In A Fatal Crash In Pokagon Township (Pokagon Township, MI )

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTOhl_0h4VtEIN00
Nationwide Report

The Cass County Sheriff reported a fatal crash that claimed a teenager’s life. The crash happened when Landen Taggart, 17, was driving west on Peavine Street when his car was hit by a falling tree trunk. 

Taggart’s car veered off the road and struck a tree, causing the crash [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
County
Cass County, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Cass County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating several thefts from vehicles on south side

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating several reports of items taken from vehicles on the city's south side. The thefts are reported to have occurred on Monday between 1 and 4 a.m. Most of the thefts were reported in the neighborhoods between Plymouth and College Avenues. If...
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Cass County Sheriff#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WNDU

One killed in LaPorte County fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fire on Sunday morning in LaPorte County. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County Coroner confirmed on Monday...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WWMT

Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive

PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WANE-TV

1 killed, 3 critical after ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Steuben County: police

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police and Steuben County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one and sent three to the hospital Friday. Just before 4 p.m., county deputies and emergency responders were called to State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in rural Millgrove Township on an initial report of a 2-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Fox17

FOUND: 77-year-old Portage man missing, possibly endangered

PORTAGE, Mich. — After authorities requested the public’s help, a missing man out of Portage has been found safe. The Portage Department of Public Safety says 77-year-old Billy Brown had been missing since Sunday afternoon. We’re told Brown is starting to lose his memory and was considered endangered...
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana

MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
ORLAND, IN
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WANE-TV

Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Man injured in shooting near Vistula and Lexington Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. Police responded to the area around 3:47 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived to the intersection, they did not find any victims, but shell casings were located and collected.
ELKHART, IN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy