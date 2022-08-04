17-Year-Old Landen Taggart Died In A Fatal Crash In Pokagon Township (Pokagon Township, MI )
The Cass County Sheriff reported a fatal crash that claimed a teenager’s life. The crash happened when Landen Taggart, 17, was driving west on Peavine Street when his car was hit by a falling tree trunk.
Taggart’s car veered off the road and struck a tree, causing the crash [..]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1