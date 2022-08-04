Met Council awards $464,000 grant toward clean-up at vacant Golden Valley office building

The Metropolitan Council has pledged $464,400 to help clean up contaminants at a site poised for redevelopment between Douglas Drive and the Golden Valley Country Club in Golden Valley.

This winter, the property at 6300 Olson Memorial Highway received approvals from both the Met Council and the Golden Valley City Council to begin hosting light industrial activity. For the last six decades, it has been the site of a 304,000-square-foot office building, most recently occupied by Optum Health.

Developer United Properties plans to raze the vacant office building and construct a new business center in its place. The two buildings that would make up the business center would total 399,000 square feet, and would feature higher, warehouse-style ceilings and access for large vehicles. The property’s 1,300-space parking lot will also be removed to make way for the buildings.

The new building is expected to entice tenants that need accommodations for research and development, light manufacturing and warehouse uses. The developer previously reported that the need for traditional office space has trended downward, while demand for more industrial spaces have grown due to volatility in supply chains.

In its press release about the grants, the Met Council called the property’s current office building “obsolete.”

The grant is one of nine the Met Council announced this month to help clean up polluted sites.