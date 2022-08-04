ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Met Council awards $464,000 grant toward clean-up at vacant Golden Valley office building

By Alaina Rooker
Sun Post
Sun Post
 5 days ago

The Metropolitan Council has pledged $464,400 to help clean up contaminants at a site poised for redevelopment between Douglas Drive and the Golden Valley Country Club in Golden Valley.

This winter, the property at 6300 Olson Memorial Highway received approvals from both the Met Council and the Golden Valley City Council to begin hosting light industrial activity. For the last six decades, it has been the site of a 304,000-square-foot office building, most recently occupied by Optum Health.

Developer United Properties plans to raze the vacant office building and construct a new business center in its place. The two buildings that would make up the business center would total 399,000 square feet, and would feature higher, warehouse-style ceilings and access for large vehicles. The property’s 1,300-space parking lot will also be removed to make way for the buildings.

The new building is expected to entice tenants that need accommodations for research and development, light manufacturing and warehouse uses. The developer previously reported that the need for traditional office space has trended downward, while demand for more industrial spaces have grown due to volatility in supply chains.

In its press release about the grants, the Met Council called the property’s current office building “obsolete.”

The grant is one of nine the Met Council announced this month to help clean up polluted sites.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
mprnews.org

'We're in trouble': Evictions surpass pre-pandemic levels, strain shelters

“We’re in trouble.” That's the message from Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley in a recent Twitter thread about rising eviction rates. The state began phasing out pandemic protections for renters last summer. Since then, evictions filings have skyrocketed, with the number of families in shelters following a similar path.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Golden Valley, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Government
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
fox9.com

Uptown hopes return of art fair is return to normalcy as well

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#City Council#Urban Construction#The Metropolitan Council#Olson Memorial Highway#The Met Council#Optum Health#United Properties
CBS Minnesota

Lightning sparks multiple fires across Twin Cities metro

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Saturday morning storms brought heavy rain and lightning to many regions of the state.In St. Paul, fire officials say lightning is likely the cause of a natural gas fire in the street near Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street around 10:30 a.m. Large flames were seen in the street at fire crews allowed the blaze to burn until Xcel Energy crews arrived and shut off the gas. Nearby homes were evacuated, but officials said there was no damage.In Minnetonka, firefighters are continuing a busy week of calls."We started rolling in with calls for downed trees, power lines wires...
MINNETONKA, MN
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
willmarradio.com

14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb

OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash

Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
161
Followers
194
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1944. 24/7 local coverage found online at post.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_post/

Comments / 0

Community Policy