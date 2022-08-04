ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan will not shirk from defending its territory - presidential office

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan will not shirk from defending its territory, in the face of heightened military threats from China, the island's presidential office said in a post on its official Facebook account on Thursday.

It said China's actions of launching military drills around Taiwan had infringed upon international freedom of navigation and normal flow of global trade.

