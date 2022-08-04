ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’

By Kenny Lopez, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruaP0_0h4Vst0b00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a surprisingly large bull shark, and he wants people to be aware of the lake’s dangers.

“I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” said fisherman Joseph Rohaley.

Group asks Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop utility rate hikes

Bull sharks are one of the most aggressive and unpredictable types of sharks.

Rohaley caught his human-sized bull shark along the seawall in Lake Pontchartrain, which spans about 630 square miles and is about 12-14 feet deep. The city of New Orleans lies along its southern and eastern shores.

According to Britannica.com, Lake Pontchartrain is “more a tidal lagoon than a lake” since a narrow passage connects it with the Gulf of Mexico.

Sharks are common in Lake Pontchartrain because they swim in from the Gulf.

Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly electrified by fence

“Anything that is in the Gulf of Mexico is in Lake Pontchartrain,” Rohaley said.

So it wasn’t seeing a shark that surprised Rohaley, but rather its size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYWPa_0h4Vst0b00
(Photo courtesy: Joseph Rohaley)

“It was 5 foot, 5 inches, and it took about 45 minutes to pull in,” Rohaley said.

And he did it not from a boat, but while standing along the shore.

“Because that line can zip from 150 yards to 300 yards in 20 seconds,” said Rohaley, who threw the shark back in the water.

After his catch, Rohaley wants to encourage families to fish together and make memories, but to be careful around the water.

Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash

“It is amazing how close sharks can come in at night. It is like people don’t realize,” he explained.

Rich Toth with the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas says there are ways to avoid sharks. He says don’t swim in murky water, don’t wear shiny or sparkly clothing in the water, and avoid the water at dusk and dawn when sharks are feeding.

“There’s teeth in there. I mean, if you’re in that water, you’re game,” Toth explained. “Just be careful when you’re out on the water because you just don’t know what’s in that water.”

According to biologists, the three types of sharks that are most likely to bite humans are bull sharks, tiger sharks and Great White sharks.

Bull sharks have also been found in the Mississippi River.

Yet despite their aggressive nature, bull sharks rarely attack humans – the odds of being attacked by any shark are extremely small. There are fewer than 20 deaths globally from all shark species combined during a typical year, according to the National Wildlife Federation .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Fall inshore shrimp season starting Monday for most Louisiana waters

The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets. That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times — 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 — and state law requires the catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
CBS News

Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Great White Shark#Bull Shark#Lake Pontchartrain#Britannica Com#Og E
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at least one person in...
LOUISIANA STATE
click orlando

Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
ORLANDO, FL
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy