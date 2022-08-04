ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood Young America, MN

Legion auxiliary marks Flag Day with event

Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 5 days ago

On Flag Day, June 14, senior residents at Peace Village in Norwood Young America were guests of the American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit #343, to commemorate the adoption of the American flag. For more than 200 years, Old Glory has served as a symbol of our nation’s freedom and as a source of pride for our citizens. In patriotic parades and musical salutes, we support our local military and recognize the significance of the Stars and Stripes.

Flag Day is a time to honor our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents. With each ceremonial fold of the flag, we recognize the principles on which our country was founded: Liberty, Unity, Justice, and Sacrifice.

Mary Spille, Americanism Chairperson for ALA Unit 343, welcomed attendees - wishing them well and mentioning that we have so much to be thankful for living in our great democratic republic when so much of the world is less fortunate.

Approximately 45-50 residents attended the gathering and some even took a treat back for a spouse or neighbor. Everyone who attended the Flag Day social appreciated receiving the ice cream treats and 4”x6” US Flag on the hot and humid day. ALA members were all dressed in casual red, white, or blue attire and enjoyed visiting with their guests … one member stated “I actually really enjoyed that, remembering who I knew when Mom lived there”.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Norwood Young America, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#American Flag#Flag Day#Ala Unit 343#Us Flag
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Patriot

Sun Patriot

Waconia, MN
146
Followers
199
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunpatriot.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_patriot/

Comments / 0

Community Policy