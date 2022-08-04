Legion auxiliary marks Flag Day with event

On Flag Day, June 14, senior residents at Peace Village in Norwood Young America were guests of the American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit #343, to commemorate the adoption of the American flag. For more than 200 years, Old Glory has served as a symbol of our nation’s freedom and as a source of pride for our citizens. In patriotic parades and musical salutes, we support our local military and recognize the significance of the Stars and Stripes.

Flag Day is a time to honor our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents. With each ceremonial fold of the flag, we recognize the principles on which our country was founded: Liberty, Unity, Justice, and Sacrifice.

Mary Spille, Americanism Chairperson for ALA Unit 343, welcomed attendees - wishing them well and mentioning that we have so much to be thankful for living in our great democratic republic when so much of the world is less fortunate.

Approximately 45-50 residents attended the gathering and some even took a treat back for a spouse or neighbor. Everyone who attended the Flag Day social appreciated receiving the ice cream treats and 4”x6” US Flag on the hot and humid day. ALA members were all dressed in casual red, white, or blue attire and enjoyed visiting with their guests … one member stated “I actually really enjoyed that, remembering who I knew when Mom lived there”.