Napa County, CA

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI

By John Ferrannini
WLNS
 4 days ago

NAPA COUNTY ( KRON ) – Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol via counsel in a Napa County court Wednesday, according to a press release from the Napa County District Attorney’s office.

The charges stem from a May 28 incident in which prosecutors allege Pelosi drove under the influence and was involved in a car accident . The charges include driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher.

According to California Penal Code section 977, defendants may appear through their attorney for misdemeanor DUI cases, meaning they don’t need to be present in the courtroom unless a judicial officer orders it. Pelosi was not ordered to appear in court and is being represented by Amanda Bevins.

Bevins entered a not guilty plea on both counts in the courtroom of Judge Monique Langhorne, a press release states. He waived his right to a jury trial, and Langhorne allowed him to remain at liberty on his own recognizance.

Langhorne continued the matter until Aug. 23 at 9 a.m., at which time he may plead guilty or no contest, or the case could be set for trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

