Russian court to deliver Griner verdict on Thursday - lawyer

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Aug 4 (Reuters) - A verdict in the Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison, is expected on Thursday evening, her lawyer said.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She has been in Russian custody since.

BOB
5d ago

Get ready Brittney… enjoy your stay! You earned it! Enjoy it! Embrace it! Reflect on your life choices! When you do get out PLEASE don’t come back to America!

Brianna
5d ago

🙏😬 I bet her whole body is just shaking inside. I'm not defending but I wouldn't want anyone to go through this. Especially her family.

