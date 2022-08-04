ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorching temperatures expected for NYC metro area, National Weather Service warns

By Gwynne Hogan
 5 days ago
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park during recent extreme heat.

The National Weather Service is predicting near-record-high temperatures for some parts of the New York metro area Thursday, with a heat advisory in effect from Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 8 p.m.

The heat index, which takes into account humidity, could climb to 95 degrees and as high as 104 degrees, the National Weather Service warned.

Thursday looks to be the hottest day, with raw temperatures in Central Park climbing as high as 97 degrees, before accounting for humidity. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night.

On Friday, temperatures were expected to peak slightly lower, in the low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and thunderstorms Friday evening were expected to break the heat with slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast Saturday.

The National Weather Service urged seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions — who can be more vulnerable to heat related illnesses — to stay in air conditioned spaces when possible. Those who have to work outdoors should take frequent breaks in air conditioned or shaded areas, the agency said.

Many of New York City’s public libraries, senior and community centers have air conditioning and are open to members of the public hoping to cool down. You can find a map of public pools and water features in parks and playgrounds on the Parks Department website.

During the heat spell last month which lasted for six consecutive days , at least four New Yorkers died from the excessive temperatures , though other deaths where heat was a contributing factor, take longer to confirm. On average, there are about 370 heat-related deaths a year in New York City, according to a Health Department study published in June.

Con Edison has asked customers to conserve energy when possible and to report any outages online or by calling 1-800-752-6633.

