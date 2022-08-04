ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian prosecutor says Griner guilty of the drugs charges against her

Reuters
 4 days ago
Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian prosecutor said on Thursday that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of the drugs charges against her.

Three missing, thousands ordered to evacuate as rain pounds northern Japan, article with video

August 4, 2022 · 7:53 AM UTC

At least three people were missing and thousands in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate on Thursday after torrential rains pounded the area, flooding roads and causing rivers to burst their banks in some regions.

Amanda
4d ago

Let her stay in jail if it was a normal person that broke the law no one would make a fuss she did the crime she needs to do her time

Sam Clyde
4d ago

Marc Fogel. Why is he being left there? They have the same charge, in the same country. Both Americans! This isn't about bring Americans home. This is about bring the votes home. Gay, black, female vs hetero, white, male.

BOB
4d ago

BOHICA BRITTNEY! Enjoy the stay, god knows you need it! Embrace it! Reflect on you life choices! You will be drug free in a few years! Think about all the times you played high!When you do get out you and your new wife can live happily ever after! IN RUSSIA!

Factbox-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

Aug 8 (Reuters) - More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 27,800 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths. read more.
