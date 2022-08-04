Russian prosecutor says Griner guilty of the drugs charges against her

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian prosecutor said on Thursday that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of the drugs charges against her.

Three missing, thousands ordered to evacuate as rain pounds northern Japan, article with video

Asia Pacific ·

August 4, 2022 · 7:53 AM UTC

At least three people were missing and thousands in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate on Thursday after torrential rains pounded the area, flooding roads and causing rivers to burst their banks in some regions.