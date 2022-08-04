Oxford’s Market on Main Wraps up for the Summer

Calhoun Journal

August 4, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – August 6th is the final date for Oxford’s Market on Main. Held at 400 Main Street from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm this event local shoppers and vendors. Last market on the season will feature live Music by Berritt Haynes. There will also be a Kids Zone with face painting, bounce house, and lawn games. As always there will be local artisans and craft vendors.

For a full list of local events click here.

