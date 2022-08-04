ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford’s Market on Main Wraps up for the Summer

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208kEa_0h4VsNCh00
Calhoun Journal

August 4, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – August 6th is the final date for Oxford’s Market on Main. Held at 400 Main Street from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm this event local shoppers and vendors. Last market on the season will feature live Music by Berritt Haynes. There will also be a Kids Zone with face painting, bounce house, and lawn games. As always there will be local artisans and craft vendors.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location

Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Weiss Lake Music Festival Successful

Organizers and supports of the Weiss Lake Music Festival in Centre on Saturday deemed it a great success for the first one. Hundreds of supports braved the afternoon heat and turned out for the exciting event. There were no shortage of food and drink choice from Barbeque to ice cream, lemonade, an assortment oif sandwiches, plenty of cold water to help the patrons cope in the heat.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lush Garden in Anniston Takes a Chance on Brunch and Comes Up With A Winner

Anniston, AL – At the end of July Cotina and Courtney Stroud, owners of The Lush Garden, decided to try their hand at a brunch event. This event would be reservation only seating and would consist of a limited menu with a few select cocktail specials. When Mrs. Stroud spoke to the Calhoun Journal she said they had wanted to have more daytime events, but were a little nervous about having so many orders hit at once. Little did she know her staff would handle the event like the pros they are. Food and drinks flowed as easily as the conversation at this successful event. Laughter and talking could be heard above the ambient music that has become a signature of the The Lush Gardens. All the dining areas were full and and diners also enjoyed the outdoor patio oasis which was filled with fresh flowers.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Oxford, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Back to Hogwarts For Anniston Public Library

Anniston, AL – On Friday, August 19th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm take an impargaunry train ride to Hogwarts. Come join the Library as they get ready to go back to Hogwarts! There are so many activities for young witches and wizards to do! So hop on your Nimbus, and come join in the wizarding fun. They will have crafts, games and snacks to enjoy. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ladies’ Day Out at Jacksonville Public Library

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 20th at 10:00am the Jacksonville Public Library will hold there annual Ladies Day Out. Join them for Ladies’ Day Out, August 20th at 10:00 am. Sign up at the front desk. Non-refundable $10 registration fee is due when signing up. Call 256-435-6332 with any questions. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#Local Events#Food Drink#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Blue Skies Follow Anniston Woodstock Winners

Anniston, AL – Brown wins men’s race that eluded him last year, women’s race closest this century, 2 state age records set By Allen J. Long A “blue sky” was the theme of this year’s Woodstock 5K. A motif seen throughout its promotional material, social media posts, award plaques and even the color shades of its […]
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Calhoun Journal

Lego League to Meet in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dolores Hydock Presents: Literary Treason – The Writing of Beth Streeter Aldrich

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th at 2pm Dolores Hydock will present: Literary Treason – The Writing of Beth Streeter Aldrich. This event will be held at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Join Master Storyteller, Dolores Hydock for her presentation “Literary Treason” This program looks at the life and work of Bess Streeter Aldridge, a Nebraska writer of the 1930s who accomplished what few others did: While she raised her family as a single mother, she had a successful, self-supporting career as a female writer during the first half of the 20th century. The program describes her early life and later career success, and includes a telling of “Juno’s Swans,” Aldrich’s funny, touching short story that’s a reminder that there’s no disaster like an elementary school play, and no friend as important as your best friend when you’re ten years old.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy