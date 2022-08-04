Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California

Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
Related
Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River
HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
This is how long it takes to go broke in California
LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire Survivor shares his story, how he believes the fire sparked
Siskiyou County — On Friday, KRCR shared the stories of two families who had lost their homes in the McKinney Fire. One man, Matt Howe, went into detail about his survival experience, his frustration with finding relief, and what he thinks caused the fire. Howe, a farmer who did...
parentherald.com
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
Comments / 0