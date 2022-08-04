Read on www.buckeyesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
buckeyesports.com
Four-Star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
Ohio State picked up its first linebacker commitment of the 2023 class on Saturday. Cleveland Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese (6-3, 212) announced his intention to join the Buckeyes on Twitter. Reese is the No. 20 linebacker and No. 7 recruit out of Ohio in the class, according to 247Sports composite score. He picked Ohio State over Alabama, Iowa and Penn State, among others.
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
buckeyesports.com
Observations From Ohio State’s Second Fall Camp Practice: Offense
Ohio State’s fall camp continued on Friday as the Buckeyes took the field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the second time this preseason. The Buckeyes will ultimately complete 25 practices over the next month, so things will like look different by the time the season opener against Notre Dame is set to kick off, but here are several observations from Ohio State’s practice session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: 4-star LB Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese on March 8 when Reese, 2024 Glenville cornerback Bryce West and Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. visited Ohio State that day. “Coach (Ryan) Day offered me,” Reese told Bucknuts at the time. “I was smiling, happy, my...
Eleven Warriors
Watch Tony Alford, Ohio State’s Four Scholarship Running Backs Discuss Start of Camp, How They Can Complement Each Other This Season
There was plenty of love to go around Ohio State's running back room Friday after the Buckeyes completed their second preseason practice. As Miyan Williams sat down to meet with reporters, running backs coach Tony Alford walked by where Williams was stationed. He hugged Williams mid-answer to a question, then walked away.
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
agdaily.com
Ohio steer show raises whopping $240,000 for charity
The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which was held this week at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, raised more than $240,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. That’s compared to $152,000 raised in the inaugural event in 2019, which in and of itself exceeded all expectations.
myfox28columbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
sent-trib.com
Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest
MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident
JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
Comments / 0