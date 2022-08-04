Read on www.wxpr.org
Semper Paratus
3d ago
May God bless Deputy Zenner and all law enforcement and emergency services personnel for their selflessness in the perfessional performance of their difficult duties. We are truly grateful for all you do!
Reply
2
Related
onfocus.news
Officers Assist with Suicidal Male Near McMillan Marsh
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday at 2:40pm, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating an armed suicidal male near the McMillan Marsh. After the male discharged a firearm, Marshfield PD’s armored rescue vehicle was utilized to safely take the male into custody. Several law enforcement...
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Warns Businesses About Scam
The Marshfield Police Department is warning of a scam affecting local businesses. A Marshfield Business recently reported receiving a phone call from an unknown individual stating they were a “Lieutenant”. The unknown individual requested the employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and take it to another local business where they could meet.
wrcitytimes.com
Sudden death of Grand Rapids firefighter
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Riley Daniel Ray Huiras, age 20, of Wisconsin Rapids, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, from a brain aneurysm. He was surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 441 Garfield St., Wisconsin Rapids. Friends may call there from 10 a.m. until service time. A private graveside burial will take place following the funeral service.
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
cwbradio.com
Mid-State Students Complete Stainless Steel Welding Program
Mid-State Technical College celebrated the completers of its summer Stainless Steel Welding technical diploma program in an August 3 graduation on the College’s Marshfield Campus. Eleven students were recognized for completing the six-week program. The Stainless Steel Welding summer program allowed participants to complete the full six credits of...
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
hubcitytimes.com
Hub City Days a huge hit
MARSHFIELD – In real estate, the name of the game is location. When it comes to outdoor festivals, Mother Nature reigns supreme. The organizers of Hub City Days could argue they had both on their side for this year’s event. Main Street Marshfield’s annual mid-summer bash July 29-30...
waupacanow.com
Felony meth charges filed
Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
Wausau area obituaries August 1, 2022
Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson. He grew up and attended school in Swea City, enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.
washingtoncounty.news
53rd annual Wausau Possum Fest draws large crowds
The first Saturday in August has long been the day the Wausau Funday and Possum Festival is held, and this year is no exception. The Wausau Community Development Club hosted the event at the Possum Palace, kicking off festivities with the Possum King and Queen Contest on Friday and a concert featuring Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band.
Comments / 1