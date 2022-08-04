ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

Semper Paratus
3d ago

May God bless Deputy Zenner and all law enforcement and emergency services personnel for their selflessness in the perfessional performance of their difficult duties. We are truly grateful for all you do!

onfocus.news

Officers Assist with Suicidal Male Near McMillan Marsh

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday at 2:40pm, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating an armed suicidal male near the McMillan Marsh. After the male discharged a firearm, Marshfield PD’s armored rescue vehicle was utilized to safely take the male into custody. Several law enforcement...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
MINOCQUA, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter

GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Wood County, WI
Marshfield, WI
Wood County, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
FREMONT, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
#Police Science#Sheriff
gowatertown.net

Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead

LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Warns Businesses About Scam

The Marshfield Police Department is warning of a scam affecting local businesses. A Marshfield Business recently reported receiving a phone call from an unknown individual stating they were a “Lieutenant”. The unknown individual requested the employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and take it to another local business where they could meet.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Sudden death of Grand Rapids firefighter

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Riley Daniel Ray Huiras, age 20, of Wisconsin Rapids, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, from a brain aneurysm. He was surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 441 Garfield St., Wisconsin Rapids. Friends may call there from 10 a.m. until service time. A private graveside burial will take place following the funeral service.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
cwbradio.com

Mid-State Students Complete Stainless Steel Welding Program

Mid-State Technical College celebrated the completers of its summer Stainless Steel Welding technical diploma program in an August 3 graduation on the College’s Marshfield Campus. Eleven students were recognized for completing the six-week program. The Stainless Steel Welding summer program allowed participants to complete the full six credits of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 2

Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Hub City Days a huge hit

MARSHFIELD – In real estate, the name of the game is location. When it comes to outdoor festivals, Mother Nature reigns supreme. The organizers of Hub City Days could argue they had both on their side for this year’s event. Main Street Marshfield’s annual mid-summer bash July 29-30...
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Felony meth charges filed

Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wpr.org

Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 1, 2022

Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson. He grew up and attended school in Swea City, enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.
WAUSAU, WI
washingtoncounty.news

53rd annual Wausau Possum Fest draws large crowds

The first Saturday in August has long been the day the Wausau Funday and Possum Festival is held, and this year is no exception. The Wausau Community Development Club hosted the event at the Possum Palace, kicking off festivities with the Possum King and Queen Contest on Friday and a concert featuring Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band.
WAUSAU, WI

