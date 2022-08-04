Prestigious award paying dividends to Hyrum City Museum in more ways than one

The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids’ Back to School Drive is moving locations this year. For the first time, the drive will be held at the Cache County Event Center at the Cache County Fairgrounds on Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Physical donations are currently being accepted until Aug. 10 at Anderson Seed and Garden, Leavitt Automotive, the Hyrum Library and the Little Lambs Foundation’s office. Cash donations can be given on the foundation’s website or via Venmo.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO