On a History Note | Plischounigs on Main Street, West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – In West Bend, The Exclusive Co. had carried the torch for vinyl records. But some predecessors that served the musical beat for groovy chicks and hippy dudes in West Bend included places like Loomans & Hicken and Plischounigs on Main Street. Jeanne Mueller was about...
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
Noreen Helen Kircher
Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
Beautiful life – Beautiful spaces: Meet the McFadden’s | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It all began with a dinner party. Now, 62 years of marriage, 11 homes, and two states later, Dave and Linda McFadden reside in Cedar Community’s independent living with their dog, Rudy. And although they live in a “retirement” community—they are far from retired!
Pet of the week: Marlin
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327
Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
June M. Knowlton
June M. Knowlton, 88, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born on June 12, 1934, to the late Clarence and Eline Knowlton (nee Bean) in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School. In June of 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Acker. June worked for 25 years at Regal Ware as an Executive Secretary. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Business at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. On September 19, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ned Sengpiel.
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
Waukesha Art Crawl
Calling all art fans! Enjoy the 121st Waukesha Art Crawl in downtown Waukesha from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6th. Art galleries will open starting at 10 a.m. so visitors can enjoy a full day of creating at special make it and take it events.
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
