aledotimesrecord.com
Monmouth College has hired a new tennis coach. Meet Brian Dahlstrom...
MONMOUTH — With more than three decades of tennis coaching and teaching experience, Brian Dahlstrom has been named the head tennis coach for the Monmouth men's and women's programs. Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline where he was in his second stint as...
Who were the victors in the Galesburg Junior All-City golf tourney? Find out here...
GALESBURG — Titus Cramer and Ella Herchenroder were the overall winners of the 2022 Galesburg Junior All-City golf tournament. Cramer, who finished atop the boys field, and Herchenroder, who won the girls crown, had different goals when they competed in the event. "My goal was to get done as...
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg
Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Man unable to withdraw guilty plea for Jan. 1, 2021, shooting; 26-year sentence stands
GALESBURG — On Wednesday, nearly a year after Kyle Reddick pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, Circuit Judge Richard Gambrell denied Reddick's motion to withdraw his guilty plea. As a result, Reddick will be required to serve the remainder of his 26-year prison sentence. Illinois law requires that he serves 85% of this sentence.
