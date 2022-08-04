ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galva, IL

Monmouth College has hired a new tennis coach. Meet Brian Dahlstrom...

MONMOUTH — With more than three decades of tennis coaching and teaching experience, Brian Dahlstrom has been named the head tennis coach for the Monmouth men's and women's programs. Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline where he was in his second stint as...
MONMOUTH, IL
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg

Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
GALESBURG, IL
