Election deniers rack up wins, fueling concerns in both parties

Rudy Giuliani says he can't make the trip to testify before a Georgia grand jury. But Fulton County prosecutors say they have receipts showing he's got no problem traveling.
Rudy Giuliani pointed to an unspecified medical condition to request a delay of his Tuesday appearance before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – as it happened
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Trump solicits donations after FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news that the FBI had searched his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Violent rhetoric circulates on the pro-Trump internet following FBI search, including from a Jan. 6 rioter
"Lock and load," was one of the top comments on an online forum dedicated to former President Donald Trump on Monday night, soon after it emerged his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort had been searched by the FBI.
