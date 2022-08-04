ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wetlands ‘must be restored on enormous scale’ to cope with more droughts

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdrP0_0h4VrEDx00

Wetlands need to be restored “on an enormous scale” to tackle a future of more dry summers, conservationists have said, as the spectre of drought looms.

The Wildlife Trusts says the loss of wetlands in the past century, from development, drainage for agriculture and over-extraction by water companies, must be reversed to protect river flows and wildlife as the climate warms.

The call comes as months of little rainfall and the recent heatwave have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, have depleted reservoirs and left soil very dry, putting pressure on the environment, farming and water supplies, and raising the risk of wildfires.

Parts of England have seen the driest July in records dating back to 1836, following the driest eight-month period from November 2021 for the country since 1976.

Two water companies, South East Water and Southern Water, have announced hosepipe bans, which will come into force in the coming days.

Other firms have so far held off bringing in restrictions despite low water levels, though some say they may need to implement bans if the dry weather continues.

Every year we get to this perilous position and at the last possible moment, when the rivers are at their lowest, we get discussion of temporary use bans

Water firms across England and Wales, which leak about 3.1 billion litres of water a day from their networks, are required to have plans for ensuring sufficient water supplies, including cutting down on leaks, encouraging customers to use water wisely and imposing hosepipe bans in drought.

Householders who have not yet been hit by restrictions are being urged to avoid using hosepipes for watering the garden or cleaning the car.

But water companies have been criticised by nature campaigners for leaving it to “the last possible moment” to bring in restrictions, when rivers are in a “desperate” state, and for last-minute announcements that spur an increase in water demand before hosepipe bans come in.

Mark Lloyd, chief executive of The Rivers Trust, said: “Every year we get to this perilous position and at the last possible moment, when the rivers are at their lowest, we get discussion of temporary use bans.

“Announcing it at the last minute causes people to rush to wash their cars and fill their paddling pools, wash the dog, and causes an increase in demand before the ban comes in.

“This should happen before the rivers come to a desperate condition and there’s not enough water for wildlife.”

The Rivers Trust is calling for accelerated metering, rapid reduction in leakage, support for households to reduce water usage, such as installing low flow toilets and water butts, and sustainable drainage including rain gardens, wetlands and permeable paving to build up local stores of water underground.

Ali Morse, water policy manager for The Wildlife Trusts, said there was a need to restore wetlands to cope with a future of more dry conditions.

As our climate changes, and we experience more dry spells and periods of drought, we must restore wetland habitats on an enormous scale

“Development, drainage for agriculture and over-extraction by water companies have contributed to the loss of 90% of our wetlands in the last 100 years – with a devastating impact for wildlife and the natural processes that enable ecosystems to function,” she said.

“As our climate changes, and we experience more dry spells and periods of drought, we must restore wetland habitats on an enormous scale.

“This will help retain water in the landscape when it’s scarce, topping up river flows and providing a much-needed boost to wildlife.

“These same wetlands also hold water back during high flows, benefiting people by reducing risks of flooding downstream,” she said.

And the return of wild beavers to Britain’s rivers can play a crucial role in recreating wetlands, she said, urging the Government to provide reassurance and incentives to farmers to allow the species to return.

“Wild beavers can help to do a lot of this work for us. They change habitats by damming streams, coppicing trees and, ultimately, creating the wetlands that we desperately need.

“It is crucial that Government clears the way for the return of wild beavers by giving farmers reassurances and incentives to allow these ecosystem engineers to get to work.”

Research from the University of Exeter into two beaver sites in Devon as part of a Devon Wildlife Trust trial into their return suggests they not only slow water flow to reduce the risk of flooding following heavy rain, but they can also store water to maintain flows during periods of drought.

Beavers, once widespread in Britain, were hunted to extinction by the 16th century for their meat, fur and glands, but have been making a comeback and are now found living wild on a number of rivers as well as in enclosed sites.

Prof Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, said projects which restore natural hydrological processes, through measures ranging from blocking drains on the uplands to reintroducing beavers, can increase stream flows, make them more stable and keep water in the land.

Restoring wetlands and boggy areas can also reduce the risk of wildfires or act as a fire break, improve water quality and by creating shade over rivers through more trees can lower water temperatures and evaporation.

And he said: “If we focus more effort on rewilding our floodplains and restoring connectivity between the river and other areas as well, so you get wetter, boggier ground in floodplains and there is more shading, those in combination make a big difference.

“All of this points towards potentially significant benefits in extreme weather conditions, whether it be flood or drought,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rivers face ‘horror story’ as country heads for drought, say campaigners

The UK’s rivers face “a horror story that just gets worse and worse” amid fears the country is heading for a drought, a campaign group has said. Charles Watson, founder and chair of River Action, said reduced water levels meant the UK’s rivers would become more polluted and urged the Government to act to prevent an “ecological emergency”.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

I can’t do this forever – Retirement could be close for Serena Williams

Serena Williams hinted that retirement might not be far away after winning her first singles match for more than a year. The 40-year-old defeated world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3 6-4 at the National Bank Open in Toronto for her first taste of success in singles since the French Open last spring.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Water Supplies#Water Temperatures#Heavy Rain#Water Quality#The Wildlife Trusts
newschain

Luke Hannant sends Colchester through at Ipswich’s expense

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
newschain

Bradford shock Hull thanks to Andy Cook double

Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven...
SOCCER
newschain

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaps praise on matchwinner Armani Little

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaped praise on Armani Little as his side made it comfortably into the second round of the Carabao Cup. Little, a summer signing from Torquay, scored a goal in each half as Rovers claimed a 2-0 win against Leyton Orient. “Armani is a great finisher...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Wayne Brown revels in Colchester’s win at Ipswich

Colchester head coach Wayne Brown hailed a “massive, massive plus” for his club a they beat his old side Ipswich 1-0 in the opening round of the Carabao Cup. His team defended tenaciously throughout a resolute 90-minute display and won the game with their only clear-cut chance when Luke Hannant pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper in the 29th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’ as Tory candidates address cost of living

Liz Truss has said she “fundamentally” disagrees with “putting up taxes and then also giving out benefits” to help with the rising cost of living. The Tory leadership contender lambasted cash handouts as “Gordon Brown economics” at a hustings debate in Darlington, while her opponent Rishi Sunak said he would target pensioners and the most vulnerable for support with rising fuel bills.
ECONOMY
newschain

Elias Kachunga impresses as Bolton sweep aside Salford to go through

Elias Kachunga scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton swept aside Salford 5-1 to reach round two of the Carabao Cup for only the third time in eight seasons. Ian Evatt’s Sky Bet League One side suffered a scare when their fourth-tier visitors took a 23rd minute lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante.
SOCCER
newschain

Neil Harris still looking to bolster his Gillingham squad

Gillingham manager Neil Harris still wants new additions to his squad after they made it into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon. Two late goals from substitutes Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green settled the tie and Harris believes he needs even more options from the bench going forward.
SOCCER
newschain

Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw. Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.
SOCCER
newschain

Half-time telling off from Micky Mellon helped inspire Tranmere comeback

A half-time telling off from Tranmere boss Micky Mellon helped inspire his side to a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win after they came from 2-0 behind to draw 2-2 with Accrington in normal time. A staggering 26 penalties were taken with Rovers keeper Mateusz Hewelt saving from Joe Pritchard while his...
SOCCER
newschain

Jon Brady takes positives from youthful Northampton display despite cup exit

Northampton manager Jon Brady and Wycombe assistant boss Richard Dobson were both pleased with the efforts of their younger players during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Sixfields. Wycombe prevailed 2-1 through first-half goals from Joe Jacobson and D’Mani Mellor but they had to survive a second-half fightback as Louis...
SOCCER
newschain

Timmy Abraham scores first Walsall goal in Carabao Cup win against Swindon

Timmy Abraham’s first Walsall goal secured the Saddlers a 2-0 win against 10-man Swindon in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Danny Johnson had put the hosts a goal ahead three minutes earlier following a controversial penalty decision which saw Harrison Minturn sent off on his professional debut.
SOCCER
newschain

Dave Challinor hails the strength of Stockport’s squad after win at Harrogate

Stockport manager Dave Challinor hailed the strength of his squad after a side featuring nine changes to Saturday’s starting line-up won 1-0 at Harrogate in the Carabao Cup. Connor Jennings settled matters with a 53rd-minute penalty as County also celebrated their first win back as an EFL outfit following consecutive league defeats against Barrow and Stevenage.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy