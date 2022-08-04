Broward Health Offers Free School Immunizations for the Uninsured

I want to thank you, the residents of District 96 (soon to be District 95), for your continued support as I am honored and grateful to share with you that I have been re-elected (without opposition) to serve as your State Representative. This is a job that I take very seriously, with the residents of the district (which includes Coconut Creek, Margate, Parkland, and portions of Coral Springs) first and foremost in mind.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO