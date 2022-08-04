Broward Health Offers Free School Immunizations for the Uninsured

Read on parklandtalk.com
Dog of the Week: Hero is Here to Save the Day
Hero is here to save the day. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier loves to be around people and other dogs. He loves when volunteers take him on walks and play a round of fetch with him, but Hero is just as happy being a couch potato every once in a while and snuggling up for a nap next to whoever is around.
Parkland Residents Charged In Medicare Fraud Schemes
Luis Mitchell Perez of Coral Springs, and Jestil Tapia of Parkland. Joseph Dauch of Parkland is not pictured. Two Parkland residents and a Coral Springs man have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, court records show. Jestil Tapia, 28, of Parkland, and Luis Mitchell Perez, 35,...
City Commission Discusses Heron Bay Developments, Addresses Mayoral Controversy
The Parkland city commission discussed the progress of the Heron Bay land acquisition and development at Thursday’s commission workshop, including market analyses and meetings with the North Springs Improvement District, Heron Bay Homeowners Association, and the Coral Springs City Commission. They discussed the ongoing development’s of the city’s plan...
Max Schachter to the MSD Public Safety Commission: “Four and a half years later, and it’s still not fixed”
Conditions that contributed to 58 minutes of chaos at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — and students bleeding out on classroom floors — still exist today, a school safety panel heard Tuesday. Four and a half years after the tragedy that left 17 people dead at the Parkland...
Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
Coconut Creek Resident Reclaims Her Life Following a Devastating Bicycle Collision
Loraine Scott, 71, of Coconut Creek, was enjoying her retirement, staying active, and spending quality time with her husband, children, and grandchildren until a traumatic bike accident in January. Loraine was riding solo along a paved road at Tradewinds Park when she collided with another cyclist. The impact was severe,...
Parkland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Back-To-School Q&A With Area Principals
Parents and families will have a chance to meet their children’s principals and school board member before heading back to school. The Parkland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a back-to-school Q&A session on Zoom with area principals and School Board Representative Lori Alhadeff on Wednesday, Aug. 3, starting at 6 p.m.
Broward County Mayor Michael Udine: Back to School is in Full Swing, and So are the Savings
August is here, and I hope you all have had a wonderful summer so far. Trying to stay cool? Check out some of the great options like splash pads and water parks that the county operates. Want to take an evening hike or check out the stars? Broward County has...
Parkland Mayor Received Secret $20k Contract from Agency Behind Controversial Development
When it comes to the controversial plan to put commercial development on a defunct golf course on the edge of the Everglades, Parkland Mayor Rich Walker has made his position clear from the beginning. He’s for it. The mayor, who owns a sign company, voiced his support early and...
Rep. Christine Hunschofsky: “Honored and Grateful” to Have Been Reelected
I want to thank you, the residents of District 96 (soon to be District 95), for your continued support as I am honored and grateful to share with you that I have been re-elected (without opposition) to serve as your State Representative. This is a job that I take very seriously, with the residents of the district (which includes Coconut Creek, Margate, Parkland, and portions of Coral Springs) first and foremost in mind.
Dog of the Week: Lola is a Good Girl Who Gets Along Fine With Cats
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for flea and ticks, and much more. Lola. After having a home for the past four years, Lola’s owner decided they no longer have time...
Alleged Ponzi Schemer Arrested at his Parkland Home
An alleged Ponzi schemer was arrested at his home in Parkland on July 26 for a crime by deception exceeding $10,000. According to court documents, Gilbert J. Peter Jr., 62, of 6041 NW 84th Terrace, now awaits extradition to Kentucky to face charges. However, he claims he has serious health concerns from pneumonia and Covid and now has breathing complications.
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
Parkland Commission Approves Maximum Millage Rate, Fire and Solid Waste Assessments
The Parkland city commission unanimously approved the maximum millage rate for 2023 to be the same as 2022 at their Wednesday, July 13 meeting. The rate will be constant at 4.2979. City officials also discussed a rolled-back rate of 4.1970. Despite the millage rate remaining the same, residents can still...
Dog of the Week: Arny is a Good Boy Who Needs a Family
Arny wants everyone to know he is a good boy. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and sits nicely for treats. According to Broward County Animal Care, Arny is two-years-old and weighs 50 pounds. After arriving at the shelter in March, he quickly became a staff favorite, and everyone who met him immediately fell in love.
July’s Parkland Teen Night Heads to Xtreme Action Park
The summer fun away from the sun continues for Parkland teens in July. Every third Friday, The City of Parkland hosts its Teen Night for teens ages 12 to 15 to participate in different group activities and field trips. On Friday, July 29, hop on the bus and head to...
Parkland Resident Holds Grand Opening for VIP Salon Suites July 30
Parkland is getting a whole lot suite’er as 41 salon professionals prepare to open their doors. Formerly home to Crunch Gym, the collection of upscale beauty and wellness rooms is now occupied by hairstylists, medical professionals, lash and nail technicians, estheticians, permanent make-up artists, and more. Following the pandemic,...
Parkland Crime Update: 100K Fraud and Car Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 18, 2022. On 07/12/2022, a man shoved two people he knew during an argument. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the main jail.
Lori Alhadeff Hosts Campaign Event at Parkland Bagels
Lori Alhadeff says her work is not yet done at the Broward County School Board. After serving on board since 2018, a former teacher and a school safety advocate is running for reelection. At Parkland Bagels, local business owners Adam and Holli Kaplan are hosting a special event supporting Ahadeff’s...
City of Parkland Hosts July 12 Community Blood Drive
The City of Parkland and OneBlood are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. Donors receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood towel, and a wellness checkup that includes screening blood pressure, pulse rate, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol levels.
