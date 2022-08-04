Police say no threat to community after 2 found dead in Macomb Township home

The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court on Monday. Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.

