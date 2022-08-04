ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Township, MI

Police say no threat to community after 2 found dead in Macomb Township home

By Kayla Clarke
ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Macomb Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one

State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Welfare Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

Search continues for missing boater on Anchor Bay

Macomb County authorities continue to search for a man who went into the waters of Anchor Bay on Sunday. Det. Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday the search is ongoing and there is no new information at this time. The man was on a boat...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy