ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NYSE-owner ICE quarterly profit rises 12%

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Intercontinental Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week

ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Stocks close mostly lower Friday after strong jobs data offers good, bad news for investors

Stocks swung lower Friday following a blockbuster report on hiring in July which offered both good and bad news for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower after recovering from an earlier loss of 1.1%. U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs than expected last month, suggesting the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But the better-than-expected hiring data also undercuts investor hopes that high inflation may be close to peaking, meaning the Federal Reserve may not let up on its aggressive rate hikes to combat it.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level

The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy