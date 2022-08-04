Lordstown Motors reports first quarterly profit on asset sale to Foxconn

Read on wibqam.com
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
FOXBusiness
Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts
Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
Beyond Meat announces layoffs after lower Q2 sales
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $149...
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed Wednesday, about a week after it slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. In a statement to CNBC, the retail giant described the layoffs as a way to “better...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.
Apple Insider
Foxconn reportedly expanding iPhone production in India
Foxconn is expected to expand one of its factories in India to enable iPhone manufacturing, thus increasing production capabilities in the country. The existing facility in Tamil Nadu is close to the Chennai facility already used for iPhone production. Foxconn is expected to finish the new expansion and begin hiring within the next two months.
Kontoor to Move European HQ to Switzerland
Click here to read the full article. Diverse products, robust marketing efforts and strong core items are providing a backbone for Wrangler’s and Lee’s parent company, Kontoor Brands, to think bigger. During the company’s Q2 2022 earnings call Thursday, Scott Baxter, president, CEO and chair of Kontoor Brands, said the expected declines in international business owing to China lockdowns and timing shifts of shipments in Europe were offset by strength in the U.S. with both the Wrangler and Lee brands up at least 40 percent domestically. To paint a more normalized assessment of business, Baxter said Wrangler’s and Lee’s U.S. business increased...
CNBC
Berkshire Hathaway reports operating earnings surge, but posts big investment loss amid market rout
The conglomerate's operating earnings totaled $9.283 billion in the second quarter of 2022, marking a 38.8% increase from a year ago. However, the company posted a $53 billion loss on its investments during the quarter. Warren Buffett again asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity...
SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss.
EV maker Nikola beats revenue estimates on higher deliveries
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) exceeded market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the electric-vehicle maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up, sending its shares 6% higher in trading before the bell.
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
India's Nykaa expects festival season to boost demand
BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa said on Friday it expects stronger demand for its products in the current quarter after a 'subdued season' where inflationary pressures dented consumer spending.
Japan bank lending picks up on demand to meet rising material costs
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose 1.8% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month, as some companies borrowed more to meet rising raw material costs amid a surge in global commodity inflation.
