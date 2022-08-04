L’Attitude Ventures’ Sol Trujillo on funding Latino entrepreneurs with help from JPMorgan Chase

Read on www.fastcompany.com
A big assist for small businesses
Small business owners spent much of the last two years trying to move forward as the ground shifted beneath their feet. From extended closures and supply chain issues to labor shortages and changing health regulations, the far-reaching effects of COVID-19 brought one unprecedented challenge after another. Early in the pandemic,...
The Post-Julie Wainwright RealReal Goes Pre-pandemic
Click here to read the full article. The “new normal” at The RealReal is a step back to pre-COVID-19 times — minus founder Julie Wainwright. On Tuesday, The RealReal gave its first quarterly update to investors since Wainwright stepped down as chairperson and chief executive officer in June. More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine While search firm Spencer Stuart has been hired to find a replacement, president and chief operating officer Rati Sahi Levesque and chief financial officer Robert Julian are serving as co-interim...
Balanced innovation and what it means for technology leaders in government
For the last century, the American defense industry has been arguably one of the most innovative segments in the world. But when it comes to information technology innovation, there is a perception that this level of domination does not keep pace with the commercial sector inside and outside the U.S. Many expect government agencies to create and embrace a culture of innovation and environment like a Silicon Valley startup, but I believe the reality is that this doesn’t always—and shouldn’t—translate.
How this company’s organic bed helped it survive the DTC mattress wars
You love farm-to-table restaurants. You’ve bought a farm-to-closet dress. Why wouldn’t you want to spend your nights sleeping on a farm-t0-mattress bed?. Avocado Green is counting on it. The mattress brand launched in 2016, at a time when hundreds of direct-to-consumer bed-in-a-box startups—like Casper, Purple, and Leesa—were flooding the internet with ads (and their bank accounts with money). By 2018, mattresses were a $29 billion market, with at least 189 different startups competing to own how we sleep, spending millions on social media ads, and paying mattress bloggers for positive reviews. But Avocado had a distinct approach. While other brands were focused on price or convenience, Avocado wanted to sell an entirely organic mattress. To do so, it had to build an entire supply chain from scratch, from buying a factory in Los Angeles to co-owning sheep and cotton farms in India.
Why the rise of precision agriculture exposes our food systems to new threats
Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors, and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists, and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production.
Forging connections inside “The Fourth Place”
At The Meet Group, which owns dating apps including MeetMe, Tagged, Skout, and GROWLr, we’re in the meeting-new-people business. We like to say that our apps are the mobile version of the bar or coffeehouse—fun, gregarious, lively, and entertaining places to hang out. Urban sociologist Ray Oldenburg called...
What the Q2 earnings reports told us about the gig economy
The largest gig-work companies reported earnings last week, and investors were quick to look for any signs that economic pressure is tightening consumer spending. But things weren’t so grim after all. Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash all reported strong revenues, showing that people will still order takeout and hail rides in an economy affected by decades-high inflation. Travel also continues to rebound as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions end, with Airbnb reporting strong overall results.
Strategies for successful rebranding
There’s no shortage of folklore about a couple of founders scrambling for an available domain late at night, scribbling potential company or product names on napkins and whiteboards, and finally grabbing something available that they can live with. Sometimes it’s brilliant. It stands the test of time. But often,...
When brands like Uber get a bad rep, what makes customers forgive?
Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. Just five years ago, Uber’s public reputation seemed like one big car wreck. Everything you heard about the brand back then—from the way it. bullied its business into resistant markets and its treatment...
U.S. Update Rules Around Space Junk
The U.S. has announced its plans to revise rules around space junk as thousands of pieces of potentially dangerous debris circle the Earth. Dr. Darren McKnight, the senior technical fellow at LeoLabs, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "Really, we've had decades-long where it's been typical to say if you operate a satellite even for just six months, you need to remove it 25 years after the mission lifetime," he said. "So well that's really bad. If you had a car break down the highway, you wouldn't leave it there for six months. You clean it up right away."
Magic Empire Global IPO: Wild meme stock frenzy or something else entirely?
The traders on internet message boards like Reddit’s WallStreetBets are back at it again, as shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have surged almost 100% since last Friday. Shares of AMC Entertainment and even GameStop have seen significant movement too in recent days. But Bed Bath & Beyond has, by far, been the most-mentioned stock on WallStreet Bets over the past 24 hours, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.
Why this company ditched its 4-day workweek
On paper, a four-day workweek sounds great. Who wouldn’t want to work fewer hours for the same amount of money? Research from Henley Business School in the United Kingdom found that a four-day week could provide benefits to employers and employees alike, including improved work quality, less stress, and a heightened ability to attract and retain talent.
To build sustainable cities, involve those who live in them
Cities have an important role in making progress on sustainability and climate change issues. And for them to achieve this, urban residents need to be involved in achieving set goals. This means that cities need to provide opportunities and guidance to their residents to help them make progress. While national...
A $5 trillion case for biodiversity
Navigating the investment landscape is increasingly complex. Supply chain issues, soaring inflation, rising energy prices, spiraling cost of raw materials—the list goes on. Increasingly, “alarming” levels of global biodiversity loss—or, in investment-speak, the permanent destruction of natural capital—must also be taken into account. In fact, the situation has reached a crisis point where investors are now recognizing the direct line of risk between their portfolios and the natural resources they depend on.
Why calling it a ‘return to work’ minimizes pandemic progress
As the saying goes, “language matters.” And if you’re a leader, at the front of a company after March 2020, your words matter a lot. That’s why, when talking about companies implementing practices that range from requiring five-day-a-week attendance or encouraging in-person attendance, we’re careful not to say, “back to work.” This implies that the pandemic inspired a reprieve from work. In many cases, including my own, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Using the phrase “return to office” feels more accurate, drawing a very subtle, albeit essential, distinction.
Serena Williams is retiring from tennis to focus on other businesses. Here’s a look at her empire
As dominating as Serena Williams has been in the tennis world, she’s also become a major force in terms of business. So while Tuesday’s announcement, in a Vogue cover story, that she would be “evolving away” from the sport after the U.S. Open was a surprise, her plans to stay focused on venture capital and other ventures made perfect sense.
