More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Sea of Thieves Season Seven update lets you buy your own ship
Microsoft and the games development team at Rare have this week announce the release of the new Sea of Thieves Season Seven content which is now available to those with access to Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The latest update now allows you to purchase your own ships, name them, and set sail as a Captain, “enjoying new perks while unlocking further customization options and trinkets to showcase your exploits.”
Deals: Save 88% on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19. Ultiself is a user-friendly, actionable app that uses...
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 released to developers
Apple has released macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac, the software was released along with a range of other new betas. These included IOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad. The fifth...
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter
The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold folding touchscreen hybrid laptop tablet
Asus has introduced a new Windows 11 laptop this week with a folding touchscreen design and powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 1TB of internal storage. Unveiled earlier this year at CES 2022 the Zenbook 17 is still not yet available to purchase but Asus has confirmed a press event will take place later this month on August 31, 2022. During this event Asus will hopefully announce more details together with pricing and availability.
Realme 9i 5G launching 18th of August
The Realme 9i 4G launched earlier this year and now there is a new version of the handset on the way, the Realme 9i 5G. Realme has revealed that this new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and you can see more details below. As a...
WEJOY projector converts any surface into a touchscreen
WEJOY is a small projector capable of transforming any surface into a touchscreen and provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is capable of providing a 130 inch display from just 330 cm or a smaller 49 inch touchscreen from a distance of 110 cm or 1.1 m.
LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more
LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more. The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.
Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)
Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time. We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this...
TourBox NEO photo and video editing controller €172
Transcontinenta has announced the availability of its TourBox NEO controller specifically designed for content creators allowing a wealth of shortcuts for your most used functions in a wide variety of different applications for video editing, photography and more. Equipped with 3 assignable dials, 1 with a clicking function and 11...
Durabook R11 Windows rugged tablet receives Intel’s 12th Gen CPU
Durabook has this month announced it has upgraded its rugged tablet with Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake processor supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics, making it up to 300% faster than previous models says Durabook. The R11 tablet is equipped with a 11.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display with Durabook’s proprietary DynaVue technology and is available with a selection of Intel Core i7 and i5 processors depending on your needs and budget.
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD
Sabrent has this month introduced its new Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD storage making it available in capacities of 1, 2 and 4 TB offering a bandwidth of 7 GB/s+. Rocket 4 Plus G 1 TB is priced at $170, Rocket 4 Plus G 2 TB $300, Rocket 4 Plus G 4 TB $700 and Gaming Heatsink – $30.
