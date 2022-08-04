Microsoft and the games development team at Rare have this week announce the release of the new Sea of Thieves Season Seven content which is now available to those with access to Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The latest update now allows you to purchase your own ships, name them, and set sail as a Captain, “enjoying new perks while unlocking further customization options and trinkets to showcase your exploits.”

