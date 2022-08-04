Read on www.wisn.com
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
CBS 58
Shooting leads to large seizure of weapons in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A shooting led the Racine Police Department to a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and firearm-related paraphernalia. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to Blaine Avenue, south of Kinzie Avenue, after a 49-year-old man reported he was shot at by a man named Calvin Gibson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43
GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials said all eastbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
WISN
UPDATE Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe
UPDATE: Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance. Milwaukee police have issued a "critical missing" alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She suffers from a medical condition, according to police. They say she was last seen near 110th Street and Sanctuary Drive. Tirado-Vallejo is...
Teen arrested after abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash
A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
wgtd.org
InSinkErator Sold; New Details in Cemetery Shooting; Man Shot "Multiple" Times and Survives
The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.
WISN
Deputies investigate shooting on I-94
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigated a freeway shooting Sunday night on Interstate 94. One driver had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th Street off ramp. The freeway was closed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Townsend
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot and wounded near Holton and Townsend early Sunday, Aug. 7. Police said shots were fired around 5 a.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have...
