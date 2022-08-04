The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.

