Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Neoleukin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE (AP) _ Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
SFGate
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts...
SFGate
Model N: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Model N Inc. (MODN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.
SFGate
American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $110 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $5.82. Losses, adjusted for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IAC Warns of Pullback in Corporate Ad Spending Due to Inflation
IAC warned of a softening in corporate advertising spending Tuesday, even as inflationary concerns appear to have not affected the consumer just yet. In its second-quarter earnings report, the media company said its DotDash Meredith segment, publisher of People magazine, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle and more, saw a “rapid pullback in ad spend” starting in June. This joins similarly negative advertising reports from tech companies such as Snap, Meta and more in the last quarter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBuzzFeed Discloses $5.3M In Restructuring Fees, Including LayoffsEd Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Publishing Drive Warner Music Revenue GrowthWarner Bros. Discovery Stock Drops...
Comments / 0