Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Wynn: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $130.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street...
SFGate
American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $110 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $5.82. Losses, adjusted for...
SFGate
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts...
SFGate
Model N: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Model N Inc. (MODN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.
Comments / 0