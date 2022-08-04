Read on www.sfgate.com
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts...
Model N: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Model N Inc. (MODN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.
American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $110 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $5.82. Losses, adjusted for...
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
Crowley Using EcoVadis to Scrutinize Value Chain ESG
Click here to read the full article. Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley said it is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions. Leveraging EcoVadis’ technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance on how to set, improve and reach ESG goals. Crowley has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through...
