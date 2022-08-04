Read on www.sfgate.com
SFGate
Neoleukin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE (AP) _ Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
SFGate
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts...
SFGate
American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $110 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $5.82. Losses, adjusted for...
The Post-Julie Wainwright RealReal Goes Pre-pandemic
Click here to read the full article. The “new normal” at The RealReal is a step back to pre-COVID-19 times — minus founder Julie Wainwright. On Tuesday, The RealReal gave its first quarterly update to investors since Wainwright stepped down as chairperson and chief executive officer in June. More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine While search firm Spencer Stuart has been hired to find a replacement, president and chief operating officer Rati Sahi Levesque and chief financial officer Robert Julian are serving as co-interim...
