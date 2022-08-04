ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stinger GC - LIV Golf Team

By Elliott Heath
 4 days ago

Stinger GC LIV Golf Team

The all-South African Stinger GC is the only one of the 12 LIV Golf teams to have remain unchanged in opening three events of the series.

The team was ready made prior to the opening tournament, with captain Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie Du Plessis making up the quartet.

The team dominated the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club to win by 14 strokes with a score of 20-under-par and then finished second in Portland in round two. It also produced individual winners in the opening two events with Charles Schwartzel winning at the Centurion Club and Branden Grace emerging victorious in Portland.

LIV Golf describes Stinger GC's name as: "It’s the scorpion’s natural weapon. It’s also a big weapon in golf -- for those skilled enough to pull it off. A control shot, with less spin and low trajectory. It requires practice. And confidence. And attitude. Done right, it can get you to the winner’s circle."

Stinger GC Players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1kTE_0h4VqDJ100

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stinger GC Results

  • Centurion Club, London: 1st (-20)
  • Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 2nd (-16)
  • Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 5th (-8)

Stinger GC Earnings

Stinger GC has won a total of $4.5m in team earnings with its first and second place finishes in the opening two LIV Golf events. The money is shared evenly between the players, meaning each team member has won $1.125m each. Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel also picked up $4m winner's checks for their individual victories.

