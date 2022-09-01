Crushers GC LIV Golf Team

Crushers GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is aptly captained by golf's longest hitter Bryson DeChambeau.

The 2020 US Open champion and eight-time PGA Tour winner joined the team ahead of the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Portland after his signing was announced by LIV in June. DeChambeau had been long linked with LIV but was a surprise addition after pledging his future to the PGA Tour.

Bryson reportedly received somewhere between $100m-$125m to join LIV, a decision that he called a no brainer .

Crushers GC currently features DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahri, one of LIV Golf's new signings who came in to replace Shaun Norris, with the South African departing to join his countrymen in Stinger GC .

The team has changed quite a bit since the opening tournament. Originally, Crushers was captained by Peter Uihlein and featured Richard Bland, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai but it was only Uihlein who remained on the team for event two.

Uihlein was demoted from the captaincy to make way for Bryson DeChambeau, with Shaun Norris and Justin Harding making up the other two spots. Harding moved on to join Hy Flyers GC in event three, with Uihlein leaving the team he once captained to join Niblicks GC .

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III came in for event three at Trump Bedminster to join Norris and captain Bryson DeChambeau.

Crushers GC Players

Crushers GC Results

Centurion Club, London: 2nd (-6)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 9th (+1)

Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 6th (-4)

Crushers GC Earnings

Crushers GC finished second at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, winning a total of $1.5m in prize money. The money was split four ways between Peter Uihlein, Richard Bland, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai, who all took home $375,000.

