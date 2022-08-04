ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street ends mixed as investors eye jobs data

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed in a dull session on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a fresh three-month high led by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), while losses in energy stocks including Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) weighed on the S&P 500.

Worries about a slowing global economy pushed oil prices to their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine and U.S. bond yields slipped after the Bank of England warned of a long recession. read more

Strong earnings reports and a surprise pick-up in services sector activity had sent the main indexes sharply higher in the previous session.

"The market is looking for direction after a strong bounce that relieved the deep pessimism that had permeated the markets," Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

"Many signs indicate that inflation has peaked and the question now turns to how quickly it will come down or whether stickier components will keep it higher than the Fed is comfortable with."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 85.68 points, or 0.26%, to 32,726.82, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 3.23 points, or 0.08%, to 4,151.94 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 52.42 points, or 0.41%, to 12,720.58.

Focus on Friday will be on closely watched U.S. employment report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by 372,000 jobs in June.

Any signs of strength in the labor market could feed into fears of aggressive steps by the Fed to curb inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hipaQ_0h4VqAeq00

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member of the rate-setting panel, reiterated the need to see several months of inflation coming down toward the Fed's 2% target before policymakers can let up on tightening monetary policy. read more

The S&P 500 has gained about 14% from its mid-June lows, but is still down about 13% for the year on concerns around the fallout of the Ukraine war, soaring inflation, COVID-19 flare-ups in China and an aggressive rise in interest rates.

Among individual stocks, crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) jumped 10% after it announced a tie-up with BlackRock (BLK.N) to provide its institutional clients access to crypto trading and custody services. read more

Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) gained 3.1% after raising its annual profit forecast.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) slipped 2.6% as it cut annual profit view for the second time.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META.O) closed up 1.0% after it said it would make its first-ever bond offering. read more

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 31 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.38 billion shares, compared with the 10.76 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh, Aniruddha Ghosh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Earnings Reports#Interest Rates#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Advanced Micro Devices#Exxon Mobil#Chevron Corp#The Bank Of England#Bmo Wealth Management#Fed#Spx
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Jobs
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy