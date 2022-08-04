2 People Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A. (South L.A., California)
According to authorities, a man and a woman were killed in a hit-and-run accident by a driver who was fleeing from the Los Angeles police. The vehicle crashed into an encampment where the victims resided.
The victims were identified as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43 by [..]
