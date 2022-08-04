ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 People Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A. (South L.A., California)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAFbu_0h4VpojZ00
Nationwide Report

According to authorities, a man and a woman were killed in a hit-and-run accident by a driver who was fleeing from the Los Angeles police. The vehicle crashed into an encampment where the victims resided. 

The victims were identified as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43 by [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting

DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Police: 2 wounded in shootings more than 10 miles apart may be linked

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings that happened over the weekend as related, after two men were found wounded in similar instances more than 10 miles apart. Investigators were first called to the scene of a reported shooting in the Leimert Park area near Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place after midnight Monday morning, where a man walking reported hearing gunshots before realizing he had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital but an unrelated citizen, and was said to be in stable condition.While speaking with the victim, police also learned that a second shooting victim was at the same hospital.They learned that the second victim, a 25-year-old male, was shot by an unknown gunman at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the Boyle Heights area on Michigan Avenue. Due to the similarities between the two shootings, investigators were working to determine whether the two shootings, which happened just a little over 10 miles apart from each other, were related.Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating whether the two shootings were gang-related. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
PALMDALE, CA
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy