Charlotte County, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for August 4

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
Deputies search for suspect following Tuesday night road rage shooting in Naples, man formally charged with murdering Charlotte County woman 32 years ago, tracking sunshine and storms.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

