DC police searching for sexual abuse suspect wanted for multiple offenses

Read on www.fox5dc.com
Related
Police search for suspect who stole unattended vehicle with girl inside
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside. Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.
D.C. Police Investigating Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Year-Old, 13 Year-Old Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting involving...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
D.C. Police Search For Armed Carjacking Suspects Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Police arrest 4 minors in Oxon Hill Road carjacking, DC Circulator crash
D.C. Police said that four juveniles would be charged in connection with a carjacking that led to a collision with a Circulator bus. Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police reportedly identified a stolen sedan around the shopping center on Oxon Hill Road...
D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since July 18
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring who has been missing since July 18. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court, MCPD said in a news release. Gomez is approximately 5 feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released
UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C. Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and […]
fox5dc.com
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder
An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiancé outside their home on Cecily Court.
Woman, baby hit by car in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman and a baby were hit by a car in Prince George's County Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the incident happened on S Capitol Street at Indian Head Hwy around 8:30 p.m. The woman and baby were hit in the roadway, according to officials.
Comments / 0