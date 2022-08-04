DC police searching for sexual abuse suspect wanted for multiple offenses

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring who has been missing since July 18. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court, MCPD said in a news release. Gomez is approximately 5 feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO